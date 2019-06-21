ESMO 2019: What You Need to Know Before You Go

IEEE PES ESMO 2019 is just a few days away, and we look forward to seeing you June 24-27 in Columbus, Ohio. The event features two days of technical sessions and an indoor trade show and another two days of outdoor demonstrations.

The 14th international conference on transmission and distribution construction, operation and live line maintenance offers opportunities to network with your peers and learn about best practices in the utility industry.

Look for updates in social media and on the T&D World Web site about the event. If you are planning to attend, here are some last-minute details to help you to plan your trip.

Hotels and Travel Information

If you have not already booked your hotel room, check out the list of available hotels close to the convention center on the ESMO Web site. To get from the airport to a downtown hotel, you can take an Uber/Lyft or use public bus transportation or a shuttle service.

Places to Go

The city of Columbus, Ohio, offers many shopping and entertainment opportunities. To find out about events, attractions and activities, visit the tourism Web site.

What to Pack

Check out the weather for Columbus, Ohio, to learn what to bring on your trip. Make sure you bring some closed toe shoes if you plan to go on the technical tour at American Electric Power's Transmission Training Center.

Check the Schedule

The week of events starts bright and early Monday morning with the opening panel session called "Field Engagement is Key." Click here to see the full schedule.

For more information, visit the ESMO Web site.