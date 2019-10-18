DragonWear Launches New Tool Backpack For Line Workers

Designed to complement its durable line of FR and arc-rated workwear and accessories, DragonWear is launching its brand-new tool backpack for line workers, the Big Easy. Made with 1680 Denier Ballistic Polyester and finished with a waterproof coating, this heavy-duty tool backpack provides optimal organization and easy access to gear. The high Denier count and ballistic pattern of the material guarantee a sturdy, abrasion-resistant surface that can withstand tough work environments.

The tool bag’s main compartment is easily accessed by the three-quarter zip around for uncomplicated front-loading, while the large interior mesh pocket is well designed to carry climbing gear, fall protection and ropes. For storing additional gear there is a large front exterior pocket and two roomy side pockets with a water-resistant pull-over flap. Daisy chains with 15 loops/hook points are placed on the top and front of the backpack to allow for storage of tools that won’t fit inside the pack or for items that you need quick exterior access to. For additional comfort, the backpack contains a 3/8-in. foam panel with a built-in waist belt sleeve for an optional waist belt add-on.

Early users of the Big Easy call out its “versatility and robust storage options,” and find that the pack to be “very ergonomic, which makes it easy and comfortable to move around in different job terrain.”

The Big Easy tool backpack is available now. Visit the company's dealer locator page online or purchase directly from the stocking dealers at Dry Canyon FR, J. Harlen and Farwest Line Specialties.

For more information, visit the company at dragonwear.com.