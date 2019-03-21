Denver Area Terex Service Center Now on Major Highway Corridor

The Terex Service Center serving the Denver, Colorado, market, has relocated to Commerce City, Colorado, providing improved accessibility for both utilities and AWP customers. The move is just 12 miles from the previous location and provides improved North, South, East and West access from the I-70 and I-270 highway corridor.

“The new facility is located in an industrialized area near several large lifting equipment rental companies and larger IOU’s serving the Denver market,” says Mike Charles, Terex Utilities regional operations manager. Terex Factory trained technicians provide repair, refurbish, inspection, and complete Life Cycle Solutions for Terex Utility and Genie brand equipment, as well as other brands.

The new Denver Service Center is now in a single-occupancy facility with a fenced lot, rather than a shared facility, providing improved security for people and equipment.

“The new location also significantly cuts commute time for our employees,” Charles says.

Corey Mozey has been named the new branch manager for this location. Previously the territory sales manager for the region, Mozey is a familiar face providing continuity for customers in the region, Charles added.

The Commerce City facility is part of a broader strategic plan to invest in expanding service solutions for Terex customers. Additional new or updated facilities are planned for other markets through 2022.