Electric Utility Operations

Day of Celebration: Showing Love for Lineworkers

LineworkerGallery5.jpg
Canada joins the United States in celebrating its first National Lineworker Appreciation Day on July 10.

July 10 may have marked just another summer day for most Americans and Canadians. For lineworkers across North America, however, it was the day to celebrate the line trade. 

On National Lineworkers Appreciation Day, energy companies showed their appreciation for the hard work and dedication of their lineworkers.

Here are just a few of the photos captured from #ThankALineWorker on Twitter. Check out the hashtag to see even more posts about how companies celebrated their lineworkers. 

How did your company mark the special day? Email your photos and descriptions to Field Editor Amy Fischbach

