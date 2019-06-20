Menu
Electric Utility Operations

Dawn of the Drones: Ameren Missouri Surveys Storm Damage

Screen Shot 2019-06-20 at 8.02.00 AM.png
Start Slideshow
After a tornado destroys 200 poles and causes 16,000 power outages, Ameren Missouri uses drones for damage assessment.

Tornadoes damaged about 200 utility poles between Jefferson City and Eldon, Missouri. In response, Ameren Missouri dispatched 350 crew members and used a helicopter and drones to survey storm damage. 
 
At the peak, more than 16,000 Ameren Missouri customers were out of service. The storm hit on a Wednesday night, and by Friday evening, the utility expected to restore 70 percent of the outages in Jefferson City and all of the outages in Eldon. 
 
To learn more about the drone program, view the video below, visit the Facebook page to see footage captured by a drone or check out the following photo gallery. 
 
 

 

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
image4_2_5.jpg
Lineman Life Announces 2019 Photography Contest
Jun 21, 2019
56402_alt6.jpg
Visor Light Fits Securely on Trade Professionals' Hats
Jun 21, 2019
Screen Shot 2019-06-20 at 9.43.21 PM.png
ESMO 2019: What You Need to Know Before You Go
Jun 21, 2019
GettyImages-1054574144.jpg
Top Six Safety Technologies for Utility Construction
Jun 20, 2019