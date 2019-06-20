Dawn of the Drones: Ameren Missouri Surveys Storm Damage

Tornadoes damaged about 200 utility poles between Jefferson City and Eldon, Missouri. In response, Ameren Missouri dispatched 350 crew members and used a helicopter and drones to survey storm damage.

At the peak, more than 16,000 Ameren Missouri customers were out of service. The storm hit on a Wednesday night, and by Friday evening, the utility expected to restore 70 percent of the outages in Jefferson City and all of the outages in Eldon.