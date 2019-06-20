Dawn of the Drones: Ameren Missouri Surveys Storm Damage

After a tornado destroys 200 poles and causes 16,000 power outages, Ameren Missouri uses drones for damage assessment.
Tornadoes damaged about 200 utility poles between Jefferson City and Eldon, Missouri. In response, Ameren Missouri dispatched 350 crew members and used a helicopter and drones to survey storm damage.
At the peak, more than 16,000 Ameren Missouri customers were out of service. The storm hit on a Wednesday night, and by Friday evening, the utility expected to restore 70 percent of the outages in Jefferson City and all of the outages in Eldon.
