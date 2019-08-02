Crimper Kit Features New Jaw Design

The M18 FORCE LOGIC 600 MCM Crimper uses Milwaukee U style dies, which feature vivid wire size markings, industry-standard color markings and imprint wire size onto the connector after crimp completion. A new jaw design Holds the connector for instant alignment and Predictive Force Monitoring (PFM) ensures proper pressure is reached on every crimp.

PFM actively measures pressure and automatically modifies all performance levels of the system. As a result, the high-speed hydraulic pump can power through the beginning of a cycle and land at precisely the right pressure, protecting internal components, to complete the crimp.

Milwaukee crimpers feature a fully enclosed high-speed hydraulic pump, POWERSTATE Brushless Motor, REDLINK electronics and REDLITHIUM batteries.

Featuring Milwaukee ONE-KEY Technology, Milwaukee crimpers enable users to store real-time crimp data, generate professional reports, view historical tool performance data and sync it all wirelessly to the cloud for easy access.

The kit includes two M18 2.0 REDLITHIUM batteries, M18 and M12 multi-voltage charger and a carrying case that also accommodates 15 sets of U dies.