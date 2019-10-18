Congratulations to the 2019 Rodeo Scholarship Winners

The International Lineman's Rodeo Association (ILRA) has partnered with its sponsors to give out $20,000 in student scholarships. For example, the proceeds from a SnapOn toolbox raffle at the 2019 Lineman's Expo are donated to the ILRA Scholarship Fund.
Here are the 10 $2,000 scholarship winners.
Billy Begnaud Scholarship (Sponsored by Snap-on Tools)
Thomas J. Morris
Jackson, Tennessee
North American Lineman Training Center
Gaylord Robinson Scholarship Sponsored by Snap-on Tools
Paul McDowell
Lees Summit, Missouri
Metropolitan Community College
Jim Hamilton Scholarship Sponsored by Pacific Gas and Electric
Echo Haskins
Nompa, Idaho
Northwest Lineman College
Bob Rengal Scholarship (Sponsored by Snap-on Tools)
Benjamin Nelson
Clinton, Illinois
Lincoln Land Community College
John Beaver Scholarship Sponsored by J. F. Electric
Nicklas Kraml
Farmington, MN
Dakota Community College
ILRA Scholarship in Memory of Brandon Orozco Sponsored by My Brothers Keeper
Trace Torgersen
Escalante, Utah
Northwest Lineman College
ILRA Scholarship Sponsored by Bashlin
Aidan Francis
Richmond Twp, Michigan
Alpena Community College
ILRA Scholarship in Memory of Justin Kropp IBEW #47 Sponsored by Jelco
Jared G. Barry
Wilson, New York
Southeast Lineman College
ILRA Scholarship in Memory of Albert Dubreuil Sponsored by the Family of Albert Dubreuil
Cory Gilliland
National Grid
Metamora, Illinois
Lincoln Land Community College
ILRA Scholarship Sponsored by Snap-on Tools
Tyler Andrew Johns
Georgetown, Tennessee
Southeast Lineman College
Here is the 2019 design for the toolbox that is being raffled off at the 2019 International Lineman's Expo.