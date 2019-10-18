Skip navigation
Electric Utility Operations

Congratulations to the 2019 Rodeo Scholarship Winners

The International Lineman's Rodeo Association was able to give out 10 $2,000 scholarships to aspiring linemen this year.

The International Lineman's Rodeo Association (ILRA) has partnered with its sponsors to give out $20,000 in student scholarships. For example, the proceeds from a SnapOn toolbox raffle at the 2019 Lineman's Expo are donated to the ILRA Scholarship Fund. 

Here are the 10 $2,000 scholarship winners. 

Billy Begnaud Scholarship (Sponsored by Snap-on Tools)
Thomas J. Morris
Jackson, Tennessee
North American Lineman Training Center

Gaylord Robinson Scholarship Sponsored by Snap-on Tools
Paul McDowell
 Lees Summit, Missouri
Metropolitan Community College

Jim Hamilton Scholarship Sponsored by Pacific Gas and Electric                                                  
Echo Haskins 
Nompa, Idaho   
Northwest Lineman College                                                                                                                  

Bob Rengal Scholarship  (Sponsored by Snap-on Tools)
Benjamin Nelson
Clinton, Illinois
Lincoln Land Community College

John Beaver Scholarship Sponsored by J. F. Electric                                                                                 
Nicklas Kraml
Farmington, MN
Dakota Community College

ILRA Scholarship in Memory of Brandon Orozco Sponsored by My Brothers Keeper                             
Trace Torgersen
Escalante, Utah
Northwest Lineman College

ILRA Scholarship Sponsored by Bashlin                                                                                            
Aidan Francis
Richmond Twp, Michigan
Alpena Community College

ILRA Scholarship in Memory of Justin Kropp  IBEW #47 Sponsored by Jelco   
Jared G. Barry
Wilson, New York
Southeast Lineman College

ILRA Scholarship in Memory of Albert Dubreuil Sponsored by the Family of Albert Dubreuil                            
Cory Gilliland
National Grid                                                                                                  
Metamora, Illinois
Lincoln Land Community College     

ILRA Scholarship Sponsored by Snap-on Tools                                                                                              
Tyler Andrew Johns
Georgetown, Tennessee
Southeast Lineman College

Here is the 2019 design for the toolbox that is being raffled off at the 2019 International Lineman's Expo.                                                                                                              

 

                                                                    

                                                                                            

