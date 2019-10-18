Congratulations to the 2019 Rodeo Scholarship Winners

The International Lineman's Rodeo Association (ILRA) has partnered with its sponsors to give out $20,000 in student scholarships. For example, the proceeds from a SnapOn toolbox raffle at the 2019 Lineman's Expo are donated to the ILRA Scholarship Fund.

Here are the 10 $2,000 scholarship winners.

Billy Begnaud Scholarship (Sponsored by Snap-on Tools)

Thomas J. Morris

Jackson, Tennessee

North American Lineman Training Center

Gaylord Robinson Scholarship Sponsored by Snap-on Tools

Paul McDowell

Lees Summit, Missouri

Metropolitan Community College

Jim Hamilton Scholarship Sponsored by Pacific Gas and Electric

Echo Haskins

Nompa, Idaho

Northwest Lineman College

Bob Rengal Scholarship (Sponsored by Snap-on Tools)

Benjamin Nelson

Clinton, Illinois

Lincoln Land Community College

John Beaver Scholarship Sponsored by J. F. Electric

Nicklas Kraml

Farmington, MN

Dakota Community College

ILRA Scholarship in Memory of Brandon Orozco Sponsored by My Brothers Keeper

Trace Torgersen

Escalante, Utah

Northwest Lineman College

ILRA Scholarship Sponsored by Bashlin

Aidan Francis

Richmond Twp, Michigan

Alpena Community College

ILRA Scholarship in Memory of Justin Kropp IBEW #47 Sponsored by Jelco

Jared G. Barry

Wilson, New York

Southeast Lineman College

ILRA Scholarship in Memory of Albert Dubreuil Sponsored by the Family of Albert Dubreuil

Cory Gilliland

National Grid

Metamora, Illinois

Lincoln Land Community College

ILRA Scholarship Sponsored by Snap-on Tools

Tyler Andrew Johns

Georgetown, Tennessee

Southeast Lineman College



Here is the 2019 design for the toolbox that is being raffled off at the 2019 International Lineman's Expo.