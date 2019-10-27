Congrats to the 2019 Lineman's Rodeo Champions

Through hard work and preparation, apprentices and journeymen linemen climbed to the top of their divisions. Here's a look at the winners.

By earning the fastest times with the least number of deductions, apprentices and journeymen teams were able to walk up on the stage at the International Lineman's Rodeo banquet.

Sandra Siecgrist and some of the winning teams provided photos for this gallery of winners. If you have a photo of your team that you would like for us to include, email it to Field Editor Amy Fischbach. Congratulations to the winners for a job well done!