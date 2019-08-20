CM Labs Updates Motor Grader Simulator Training Pack

CM Labs Simulations, developer of Vortex training simulators, announced an update to its Motor Grader Simulator Training Pack, which includes an operator scoring feature.

The new version of the Motor Grader Training Pack tracks all operating metrics during training exercises, and rolls them up into a single score that updates in real time. These metrics include cycle time, blade efficiency, number of blade contacts with wheels or obstacles, grade quality, idle time, fuel consumption, and more.

This solution allows organizations to customize the scoring system to take their most important success criteria into consideration. This, in turn, allows instructors to objectively re-assess operators after every training session, if needed, in order to meet training objectives more rapidly.

The update for the Motor Grader Training Pack also implements new earthmoving technology that allows trainees to actually feel the dirt in front of the blade, which is essential when learning how to efficiently operate a motor grader. The Motor Grader Training Pack incorporates Smart Training Technology, which provides a training tool that delivers the most transferable skills anywhere, outside of the real equipment.

In addition, this is the only training solution with a high-precision blade and real-life advanced effects such as side-draft. The training pack also incorporates self-guided learning features, including previews of each training exercise, and best-practice hints.

Available for deployment on any Vortex simulator, the new Motor Grader Training Pack is powered by CM Labs’ Vortex Studio simulation and visualization software. The result is an engineering-grade grader simulation that has been rigorously field-tested by experienced operators and instructors from equipment manufacturers and top training schools.

Thanks to the training pack’s structured pedagogy, trainees can progress from basic controls familiarization to more advanced exercises, ranging from controls familiarization to trailer loading and unloading, windrow management, material spreading, V-ditch operations, and more.

All Vortex construction training packs can be run from any Vortex simulator. This includes the immersive Vortex Advantage with motion base, the desktop-based Vortex Edge Plus, and the Vortex Edge laptop simulator. Training packs include Tower Crane, Mobile Crane, Crawler Crane, Overhead Crane, Boom Truck, Forklift, Backhoe, Excavator, Dozer, Wheel Loader, and more.