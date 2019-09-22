Call for Judges for 2019 International Lineman's Rodeo

Due to a decline in the number of volunteer judges, the International Lineman's Rodeo Association (ILRA) is now requiring that companies register one judge for every journeyman team and one judge for every two apprentices sponsored by their organization.

The judges will look for excellence in safety, work practices, neatness and ability, equipment handling and timely completion of the event.

Here are the requirements for judging:

1. Have had experience in the electrical linemen trade or is/was a journeyman lineman.

2. Attend the judges meeting on Friday.

3. Will wear a hard hat, long pants and hard-soled shoes to the event.

6. Have a clipboard.

7. Have a stopwatch (capable of times down to hundredths of seconds).

8. Have foul weather gear on hand since the Rodeo goes on rain or shine.

Judges will receive a complimentary gift, hard hat and safety vest before judging, a ticket for lunch the day of the Rodeo and a banquet ticket for the awards banquet Saturday evening.

Those judges who are not affiliated with a company or apprentices at the 2019 Rodeo can register here: https://www.linemansrodeokc.com/judges-registration/.

Email Scott Hildebrandt, Co-Event Coordinator or call him at (785) 213-9510 for more information.

