Bullet Tooth Puller Speeds Auger Bit Replacement

Auger Technologies will demonstrate their Bullet Tooth Puller, a device to quickly and safely remove even the most stubborn conical auger bits, in ICUEE booth #4966. Powered either manually or with an impact wrench (not provided), the Bullet Tooth Puller removes conical auger teeth in a fraction of the time normally required, saving time and money. Augers with worn teeth that are stuck fast can be efficiently removed in just minutes so that when new teeth are installed, a valuable asset is removed from the “bone yard” and returned to a productive state. It is suitable for any auger with standard conical teeth.

Simply fit the split-ring Bullet Tooth Puller collet over the conical auger bit, then slide the driver arm over the collet, locking it in place. Next, drive the extractor screw, which in turn, backs out the tooth. Once out, reverse the motion on the extractor screw to remove the tooth from the collet. It can be used with an impact wrench (recommended – not supplied) or manually with a wrench. Either method eliminates the knuckle-busting methods previously employed.

A video of the Bullet Tooth Puller in action can be viewed at http://augertech.net/tooth-extractor/. It is suitable for use with all standard conical teeth and augers. Part #9055, for .865 bit, is in stock for immediate shipment. Extractors for larger bits also available. It can also be paired with an Auger Technologies driver for easy re-insertion of auger bits.