Buckingham Offers New Products for Linemen

Buckingham Manufacturing has launched a series of new products for linemen including the Heritage Cushion Wrap Pad with insert, which is designed for use with the Buckalloy Climber.

The wrap pads feature a 4-in. angled design and a metal insert designed to keep the climber shank stationary to reduce leg chafing. Also, the pads have a cinch loop, which allows users to secure and fasten them for a tight fit. In addition, the pads have a 3/4-in. cushion padding for comfort, maximum adjustability and a rolled edge to prevent chafing.

In addition, Buckingham Manufacturing has launched several different versions of BUCKOHM harnesses as well as a 6 ft mini BUCKLIMITER. Visit the Web site to see the new products for linemen.