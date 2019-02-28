Menu
Buckingham Foot Straps Offer Quick Connect Buckle

The Buckingham Hook & Loop foot straps (21401C) are now available with a quick connect buckle. Developed in conjunction with a journeyman lineman out of the Midwest, this footstrap is said to be comfortable, convenient and adaptable for linemen when they are out in the field. For example, one journeymen lineman stated, "They are more than just a 'speed' buckle for rodeos, they’re a better foot strap for working also.”

Benefits & Features:

  • Patented hook & loop design for quick and easy adjustments while providing the user an extra tight fit.
  • Manufactured from soft, pliable 1 3/4-in. nylon.
  • Increased surface area for added comfort to the top and back of the foot.
  • Easily adapted for use on regular climbing boots, rubber boots and winter over boots.
  • When used at a rodeo, linemen have noted that these foot straps save 8 – 10 seconds over conventional foot straps.
  • Lightweight at only 9.6 ounces.

