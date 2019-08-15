Battery Chargers Provide Portable Power for Field Workforce

Klein Tools (www.kleintools.com) introduces two new Portable Rechargeable Batteries to deliver the power needed to keep mobile devices and job-site tech up and running. The KTB1’s convenient pocket-sized design is perfect for everyday use while the KTB2 also integrates a worklight and stand for added functionality on the job. Both batteries feature Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Technology, enabling faster charging than conventional USB charging.

“Tradespeople shouldn’t have to waste time trying to keep their portable devices fully charged on job sites where usable outlets are not easily found,” says Aaron Holcomb, product manager at Klein Tools. “Klein Tools’ new Portable Rechargeable Batteries deliver the power needed to meet job-site demands day in and day out. Both the KTB1 and KTB2 offer the ability to conveniently charge everyday essentials such as phones, headlamps, speakers, fans and other job-site accessories. Their rugged, compact design is built for the active professional, offering the perfect solution for on the job and after hours.”

Both Klein Tools Portable Rechargeable Batteries feature:

USB Type-A with high-speed charging powered by Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Technology

USB Type-C with input and output capable of up to 15W

Smart battery protection improves battery life and longevity

Battery status LED gauge indicates remaining battery life

Auto-device detection enables quick, successful connections

Rugged exterior for added durability

USB Type-C to USB Type-A charging cable included

Portable Rechargeable Battery, 10050mAh (Cat. No. KTB1)

10050 mAh capacity battery; up to 18W of total power

Illuminated ports for easy identification in low-lit environments

Portable Jobsite Rechargeable Battery, 13400mAh (Cat. No. KTB2)

13400 mAh capacity battery; up to 28W of total power

USB Type-A with 12.5W maximum output

Tough LED worklight: 170 lumens on high; 100 lumens on low

Multi-positional built-in stand for added support

IP65 dust- and water-resistance

