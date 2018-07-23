Back in Time: Linemen Power Seattle

In the 1950s, linemen worked together to build infrastructure and power America's cities. While much of this work went undocumented, the city of Seattle took photos of linemen at work and stored them in its files. Rather than simply stashing away the negatives, the Office of the City Clerk digitized its municipal archive collection to share it with the public. Nestled within this online collection were nearly 50 photos of old-time linemen at work. Here are a few photos from the collection, courtesy of the Seattle Municipal Archives.