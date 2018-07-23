Menu
Electric Utility Operations

Back in Time: Linemen Power Seattle

SeattleLineHistory1
Start Slideshow

In the 1950s, linemen worked together to build infrastructure and power America's cities. While much of this work went undocumented, the city of Seattle took photos of linemen at work and stored them in its files. Rather than simply stashing away the negatives, the Office of the City Clerk digitized its municipal archive collection to share it with the public. Nestled within this online collection were nearly 50 photos of old-time linemen at work. Here are a few photos from the collection, courtesy of the Seattle Municipal Archives. 

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
lineman training
Utility Trains Line Crews in an Energized, Safe Setting
Jul 20, 2018
EUO, Southern California Edison, Drone
SCE Flies Drones for Inspections
Jul 19, 2018
Heat wave 2
Record Heat Wave Inflicts Widespread Outages in Los Angeles
Jul 18, 2018
EUO, Duke Energy, partnering
Linemen Partner with Locals to Illuminate Island
Jul 17, 2018