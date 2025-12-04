Training on the Line: Video Spotlight on SLTC's Students

Southeast Lineman Training Center (SLTC) offers a 15-week training program for aspiring lineworkers with the next class starting on Jan. 8, 2026.

To showcase its students in action, SLTC first launched the "Toward the Storm" video series on YouTube two years ago. You can watch and follow the journey of students from SLTC’s Electrical Lineworker Program as they navigate the road to entering linework. The series features students from Classes 69, 70, 71 and 73.

"There’s a lot of sweat, there’s a lot of pain, but above all, there is strength and determination to go ‘Toward the Storm’," SLTC stated about the video series. "When the lightning strikes, which way will you go? We are the few who run Toward the Storm."

Check out the first seven episodes below and stay tuned to the website for more videos in the future.