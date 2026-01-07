From Power Lines to Prairie Habitats: How a Naturalist Engineer Champions Sustainability

Nesting Boxes and Repurposed Poles

Anthony’s conservation efforts extend beyond his day job. As president of the Upper Sangamon River Conservancy, he leads the Nest Box Committee, building habitats for declining species like bluebirds and wood ducks. When a transmission upgrade replaced old cedar poles, Anthony saw an opportunity.

“I asked the foreman to leave me a few sections,” he explains.

With help from his father-in-law, a skilled woodworker, and a local mill, those poles were transformed into Peterson-style bluebird houses and wood duck boxes — crafted from the very power poles that once carried electricity.

Mussels, Macroinvertebrates and Monitoring

Among his favorite projects is the annual freshwater mussel survey in the Upper Sangamon River, where volunteers identify species that serve as indicators of water quality.

“We’ve found about 25 species,” Anthony says. “If they’re thriving, it means our ecosystem is healthy — for wildlife and for people.”

His favorite moment as a master naturalist occurred in 2023. He was with a group doing some citizen science work collecting mussels to measure and tag when he added one to his bag that he knew was special. However, the malacologist was a bit stunned by his discovery. Anthony found a slipper shell mussel — a species that hadn’t been recorded in the Sangamon River since 1991 and a state of Illinois Species in Greatest Conservation Need.

“That find was thrilling,” he says.

He also participates in macroinvertebrate surveys, studying aquatic insects that reveal the health of local streams. These efforts reflect a broader philosophy: that stewardship and science go hand in hand.

A Model for Integrated Thinking

Anthony’s story is a reminder that engineering and environmentalism aren’t opposing forces — they’re complementary disciplines. Whether he’s designing a line extension or surveying river mussels, Anthony brings a holistic mindset to every challenge.

“I’m always thinking about natural history,” he says. “It’s part of how I see the world now.”

He adds, “I would encourage all people to be curious and to try and learn the names of things in nature around us. It’s easier to love something when you know its name. Also, everyone can make an impact … just start small and dream big.”

In an era where sustainability is no longer optional, professionals like Anthony are leading the charge — proving that the grid can be green, and that even a transmission pole can find new life as a home for a bluebird.