Storms, Safety, and Brotherhood: Life in the Line Trade

Coming out of high school, I was unsure of what I wanted to do for a career. I gave college a go for a year and knew that it wasn’t the path I wanted to take. I started to look at careers that were challenging but also rewarding. I knew some guys that were a few years older than me that were in the trade. After talking to a few of them, I knew that line work was the career path for me.

Getting His Start

I attended Southeast Lineman Training Center in Trenton, Georgia. It was a 15-week program where I learned very valuable skills and knowledge that I believe prepared me to excel when I entered the trade. I was a very well-rounded climber and knew a lot of material that allowed me to pick up tasks I was given quickly.

Training in the Trade

I have just recently completed my apprenticeship, and I am now transitioning into a lineman and the everyday tasks that come with that level — from being the everyday guy in the bucket to learning more of how to lead the job for the day. The next step at my company is to become a journeyman, so I’m now going through the stages of that process to earn that title. We have a climbing yard that is always open to anyone who wants to sharpen their skills. Our apprenticeship is challenging compared to other companies around us; however, it prepares you for future tasks and allows you to be ready to move up the ladder confidently.

Day in the Life

I am now moving around to different crews to see how to operate and run a crew both efficiently and safely. I help complete pole change outs, line re-conducts and maintenance line equipment. We are trained hands-on with everything we do. We have competency tests at different stages throughout the apprenticeship. You are trained on each task, tested on your knowledge and then ultimately perform the tasks in front of the safety department and line management before moving to the next step.

Overcoming the Challenges of Line Work

I believe for some they may not end up in a good work environment. As an apprentice, we should receive tons of knowledge and advance our skill sets but in a safe work environment. However, this can also highly depend on the individual. This trade is demanding and can be overwhelming if you make it that way. You have to be determined and willing to want to learn this trade. It’s not a trade that will be just handed to you but earned. I think in this day and age we are lacking in people who are determined, passionate about learning the trade and consistently put in the work to better their skill set.

Reflecting on Today’s Training for Apprentices

Now there is many more opportunities and tools to help develop our skills and knowledge for the trade. There are much more developments on safety measures based on prior situations that have happened and therefore new safety protocols were implemented. Thankfully we have access to a great deal of knowledge, which helps set us up earlier in our career to where we can more readily pass down knowledge to others who are in their apprenticeship.

Working Storms

I have worked several storms including hurricanes, ice and snowstorms. After the hurricanes hit, you are going into the places that are a disaster zone. These are the worst conditions, and many people are affected. We worked 16-plus hour days, only had sandwiches to eat and would sleep on cots due to the lack of hotels. The ice/snowstorms are different in terms of destruction. The lines get so heavy due to the ice and snow that there are massive outages, but the hotels are still operational so at least we have a warm shower and a bed to lay down in a night. You just must fight through the below freezing temperatures. For hurricane storm work, we basically are starting the rebuilding process from ground zero. I helped set new poles, pull new wire and hung new equipment so that the affected people could return to their residences and start rebuilding their communities. I feel blessed to be a part of a team who brings light into a time of darkness. These people sometimes lose everything or go without power for weeks, even months. To be able to help someone in need is important to me and gives me a sense of purpose.

Life in the Trade

I feel like it is a community and a brotherhood. I have developed many relationships with my coworkers. They have become like family because sometimes you spend more time with them than your family. Though most days you may do the same type of work, there is always room for improvement. You are always expanding and bettering your efficiency and knowledge of the skills. My favorite thing about line work is the room for consistent growth in the field, whether it is improving your skill or climbing the ladder in title. This trade offers security because it will always be needed.

Secrets to Success for Apprentices

Come open minded and ready to learn. This field requires time and dedication if you desire it to be a rewarding, lifelong career. My lessons learn is that there is always a different way to do something. Even if you have done a skill 1,000 times, there may be a faster and safer way to do it. Therefore, always be willing to learn and improve your skill set.

I believe the most important traits for success in today’s industry for line apprenticeship is hard work, determination, willingness to learn and passion for the trade. I feel like I have dedicated much time and energy to learn this trade in and out. I still have a desire to continue growing in every way to better myself to become the best lineman I can possibly be.

Looking to the Future

I want to be an experienced journeyman lineman or even a supervisor role if a position becomes available. I am showing up to work ready to learn and become better than I was yesterday. I also volunteer for outages and storms if needed.

