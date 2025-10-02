EEI Announces Duke Energy Florida as Emergency Response Award Recipient

Duke Energy Florida was announced as an Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Emergency Response Award recipient. Presented to EEI member companies twice a year, the Emergency Response Awards recognize recovery and assistance efforts of electric companies following service disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events. The winners were chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process. The awards were presented during EEI’s Fall Board of Directors and Chief Executives Meeting.

“America’s electric companies and their dedicated workforces work tirelessly throughout the year to strengthen the energy grid and to restore power -- and peace of mind –- for American families and businesses after extreme weather events and natural disasters,” said EEI President and CEO Drew Maloney. “EEI is proud to recognize Duke Energy Florida for its extraordinary response efforts following Hurricane Milton. This recovery award reflects Duke Energy Florida and its storm response team’s incredible commitment to the customers and communities they serve.”

Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm on Oct. 9, 2024. About 96 hours later, after mobilizing 16,000 resources, Duke Energy Florida restored 95% of the 1 million reported power outages. As part of its response, the company replaced damaged equipment, including 1,640 power poles, 1,350 transformers and nearly 1 million feet of wire and cable.

Additionally, Duke Energy Florida’s self-healing technology, which extends to about 80% of the company’s customers, saved 3.3 million hours of power outages during this storm by automatically detecting outages and rerouting power to other lines.

“While Hurricane Milton was a devastating storm that left much of Florida’s west-central coast in the dark, our team’s strategic response helped get our customers’ lights back on as quickly as possible, allowing them to focus on what really matters, like their families and businesses, and begin to pick up the pieces of their lives,” said Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Florida storm director. “We know they depend on us for that, and it’s a responsibility we take extremely seriously – not just during hurricane season, but all year long.”