DICA’s New EcoMax Crane Pad to Debut at The Utility Expo 2025

DICA, a provider of outrigger pads, cribbing and blocking, and ground protection and site access products, will introduce its new EcoMax Crane Pad at The Utility Expo in Louisville, Kentucky, October 7-9, 2025. EcoMax pads leverage the stiffness and strength of steel with the durability and lower cost of recycled composite materials, resulting in maximized load distribution.

“Utility contractors and crane users need ground support equipment they can count on. EcoMax offers the durability to outlast timber, the strength of steel, and the cost savings of composite. For utility professionals and contractors, it’s a smarter way to get the performance you need without compromising safety or value,” said Kris Koberg, CEO of DICA.

The flanges of the I-beams engage the specially designed and molded composite timbers to create a single, rigid body that moves uniformly, unlike traditional wood mats held together with through-bolts. A built-in center plate creates a designated operating area that guides outrigger float placement, reducing setup time and improving safety on the job site.

The product features two distinct rating scenarios. The first is the standard rated capacity, which applies when the pad is fully supported. The second, known as the “Bridge Rating,” applies in conditions where the ends of the pad are supported but there is a gap beneath the center. This gives contractors flexibility to use EcoMax safely even in uneven ground conditions commonly encountered in utility construction.

Additional features include built-in lifting lugs for safe handling of individual pads or full stacks with standard synthetic rope or chain slings, as well as steel components finished with a non-slip coating to improve friction and handling safety. The current EcoMax model is 24 sq. ft. and rated for a maximum capacity of 160,000 lbs. (80 tons), making it suitable for cranes up to the 150-ton lifting class.