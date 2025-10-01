2025 Rodeo Week: Plan to Connect and Compete

The International Lineman's Rodeo Safety and Training Conference is a one-and-a-half-day learning experience that offers speaker presentations and training demonstrations.

The ILRA is committed to helping promote work safe practices that improve the safe performance of line work. All attendees are invited to come hear from industry experts on hot topics evolving in the electric utility industry. Make plans now to arrive early and join us for this information-packed event. Here is the schedule of events from the ILRA. For more information, make sure to check out the website.