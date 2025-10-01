2025 Rodeo Week: Plan to Connect and Compete

The one-and-a-half day safety and training conference will kick off the 2025 International Lineman's Rodeo Week followed by the Lineman's Expo, Trade Night, competition and awards banquet.
Oct. 1, 2025
4 min read
68dd7a9e02f72ce9bc5ad72c Rodeo

The International Lineman's Rodeo Safety and Training Conference is a one-and-a-half-day learning experience that offers speaker presentations and training demonstrations.

The ILRA is committed to helping promote work safe practices that improve the safe performance of line work. All attendees are invited to come hear from industry experts on hot topics evolving in the electric utility industry. Make plans now to arrive early and join us for this information-packed event. Here is the schedule of events from the ILRA. For more information, make sure to check out the website

 
Wednesday, October 15, 2025
 
Wednesday Safety Conference
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
 
 
The Power of Challenging Assumptions
8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Lito Wilkins, Leading Safe Lineworkers
 
 
Protection Under The Hard Hat: Mental Health and Safety In The Power Industry
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Jennifer Lavin, Union Care Solutions
 
 
Out of the Trenches and Into the Grid: Lessons from the Military Applied to Lineman Safety
10:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.
Edward Finnegan, Sturgeon Electric California, LLC
 
 
Lunch
11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
 
 
Built to Last: Brotherhood, Safety, and Resilience in the Trade
12:15 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.
Kevin Rindal, Vimocity
Ryan Lucas, Quanta Services
 
 
The ABCs of Fall Protection
12:45 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.
Justin Tate, FallTech
 
 
Stored Energy Tree Removal
2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Dustin Brighton, Great Lakes Training Solutions
 
Thursday, October 16, 2025
 
Registration/Continental Breakfast/Welcome
8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. 
 
 
Thursday Safety Conference
8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 
 
 
Safety First: Evolving Trends in Head Protection and Ergonomics
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Mike Dumoit, Milwaukee Tool
Matthew Vegh, Milwaukee Tool
 
 
The Importance of Pre-Job Safety Briefing
9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. 
Elif Erkal, Construction Safety Research Alliance
 
 
AEDs or an AED program. Which One Do You Have?
10:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.
Chip Georges, Marelly AED & Safety
 
Friday, October 17, 2025
 
Judges Information & Registration
8 a.m. to 9 a.m. 
 
 
Judges Meeting
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
 
 
Expo Open
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 
 
 
Contestants Registration
9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
 
 
Apprentice Testing
1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
 
 
Contestant Registration Open for Late Arrivals
6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
 
 
Barbecue and Trade Night
6 p.m. to 10 p.m. 
 
 
Saturday, October 18, 2025
 
Opening Ceremony and Instructions to Participants
7 a.m. 
 
 
Rodeo Competition Begins
7:30 a.m.
 
 
Awards Banquet
7 p.m. to 10 p.m. 
 

 

Sign up for TDWorld eNewsletters

Related

Snapshots from the 2024 Lineman's Rodeo Safety Conference
New Line Life Podcast: 2024 International Lineman's Rodeo Week, Part 3
8 Types of Electrical Conduit and Their Uses
Sponsored
How to calculate electrical conduit labor and installation costs
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of T&D World, create an account today!