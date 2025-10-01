Reviewing the 2025 Lineman's Rodeo Rules and Regulations

Every year, competitors must follow the rules and regulations for the International Lineman's Rodeo to minimize deductions during the competition..
Oct. 1, 2025
For more than four decades, lineworkers have showcased their skills and competed to be the best of the best at the International Lineman's Rodeo. If they hope to make it on the awards stage, however, they must follow certain rules and regulations to avoid point deductions on the day of competition. 

The PDF below notes all the rules and regulations for the 2025 International Lineman's Rodeo. Note that all the changes to the competition are in red and those that competitors really need to pay attention to are in yellow. 

Good luck, lineworkers, and we can't wait to see you compete at the 2025 International Lineman's Rodeo! If you get any great photos of your teams or apprentices in action at the Rodeo, make sure you share them with us. Send them to Amy Fischbach, Field Editor and host of the Line Life Podcast. We will be featuring photo galleries on our website

Review the General Rules of the Competition

