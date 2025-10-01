Hastings Expands Product Line with Jib Adapter Sets

Hastings Fiber Glass Products, which is exhibiting at the International Lineman's Expo in Booth #231, has expanded its portfolio of hot line tools and equipment with the addition of round or square jib adapter sets.

Each option includes a sheave and a durable conductor holder. These products enhance Hastings’ broad catalog of solutions designed to help utility professionals work safely and efficiently in the field.

To accommodate various mounting needs, the round jib adapter features an internal diameter of 3.125 inches, while the square adapter includes a 4.1 x 4.1-inch internal diameter.

Serving as the attachment point that connects to a bucket truck’s jib arm, the round or square jib provide secure mounting for the sheave and conductor holder.

The sheave functions as a heavy-duty pulley, allowing users to run rope through the sheave to lift, position, or tension conductors and equipment. With a capacity for a 3/4-inch diameter rope and a 1,000-lb working load limit, the sheave can safely handle significant weight, giving crews reliable lifting capacity.

Capable of securing and holding wires in place while work is being performed, the conductor holder can support up to 500 lbs and hold conductors up to 2 inches in diameter. In case of an emergency, the quick-release trigger with an oversized loop means a lineworker can rapidly disengage the conductor using a disconnect to improve job-site safety.

With durability and safety features, these products work together to improve efficiency and reduce risk for lineworkers around the world.

“Hastings continues to strengthen its product portfolio with equipment that utility professionals can trust for safety, performance, and durability,” said Brian Baum, vice president of Hastings.

“A crew working from a bucket truck can use these combined units versus buying and mounting the parts separately, streamlining job-site processes. The sheave helps manage ropes for lifting, while the conductor holder keeps a conductor secure at the work height,” Baum added. “Together, these tools provide a safe, efficient setup for installing, maintaining, or repositioning power lines to handle demanding jobs with confidence."

To learn more, visit Booth #231 at the International Lineman's Expo.