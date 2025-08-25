Journey of a Lineman: From Education to Power Line Safety

The journeyman lineman for MidAmerican Energy helps to power the Des Moines, Iowa, community.
Aug. 25, 2025
Kaden Kubas: MidAmerican Energy

  • Born in Iowa City, Iowa, and raised in North English, Iowa, and has six siblings.  
  • Enjoys staying at home and relaxing, going to the gym and playing golf. 
  • Works on a lot of jobs involving pole replacements and underground conversions. 
  • Can’t live without the Milwaukee Tool presses, which speed up the work and have less wear and tear on the body. 
  • Graduate of the Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Electric Utility Technology Program. 
Early Years

I originally thought I was going to go to a four-year college because that is what is preached to us when we are younger. I realized that a four-year degree wasn’t something I was interested in, so I started looking into one-year programs at DMACC, and line school really interested me. 

Day in the Life

My first and current job with a utility is as a journeyman lineman with MidAmerican Energy. A typical work day starts at 7 a.m. and goes to 3:30 p.m. When there are no outages, our crews are out doing maintenance on the system such as replacing poles, conductors, cutouts and so on. Some major challenges are how complex the work site can get — from setting up multiple trucks for one pole in lane closures and the pole having energized conductors on it. The best reward is when you finish those complex jobs.

Spotlight on Safety

There isn’t a specific moment where I learned the importance of jobsite safety. I always try to be as safe as possible because I’m aware of what can happen. Safety incidents that I have been around are always a good reminder that accidents happen, and you have to do your best to prevent them from happening and have your personal protective equipment (PPE) on. 

Memorable Moment

My most memorable storm moment was when we showed up to a down line. The conductor was laying on a bunch of cars still energized. All the cars were burnt to a crisp and you could see the electricity arcing to the ground. This was a good reminder that breakers and fuses don’t always trip and to never touch a downed power line unless it is tested and grounded. 

Working Storms

The longest I’ve worked a storm was four days. We worked 16 hours on and eight off to get rest. The working conditions were humid, but not too bad. There were tons of broken trees from the wind. The trees fell on houses, services and poles and were blocking roads.

Plans for the Future

I’d go back to the power industry if I had to do it all over again. I couldn’t see myself doing anything else. I truly believe this is the coolest job out there. I like thinking that I’m contributing something good to society by keeping people lights on. My plans in the future are to keep working here and learning to get better at my job.

 

About the Author

Amy Fischbach

Electric Utilities Operations

Amy Fischbach is the Field Editor for T&D World magazine and manages the Electric Utility Operations section. She is the host of the Line Life Podcast, which celebrates the grit, courage and inspirational teamwork of the line trade.  She also works on the annual Lineworker Supplement and the Vegetation Management Supplement as well as the Lineman Life and Lineman's Rodeo News enewsletters. Amy also covers events such as the Trees & Utilities conference and the International Lineman's Rodeo. She is the past president of the ASBPE Educational Foundation and ASBPE and earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from Kansas State University. She can be reached at [email protected]

