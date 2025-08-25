Journey of a Lineman: From Education to Power Line Safety

Early Years

I originally thought I was going to go to a four-year college because that is what is preached to us when we are younger. I realized that a four-year degree wasn’t something I was interested in, so I started looking into one-year programs at DMACC, and line school really interested me.

Day in the Life

My first and current job with a utility is as a journeyman lineman with MidAmerican Energy. A typical work day starts at 7 a.m. and goes to 3:30 p.m. When there are no outages, our crews are out doing maintenance on the system such as replacing poles, conductors, cutouts and so on. Some major challenges are how complex the work site can get — from setting up multiple trucks for one pole in lane closures and the pole having energized conductors on it. The best reward is when you finish those complex jobs.

Spotlight on Safety

There isn’t a specific moment where I learned the importance of jobsite safety. I always try to be as safe as possible because I’m aware of what can happen. Safety incidents that I have been around are always a good reminder that accidents happen, and you have to do your best to prevent them from happening and have your personal protective equipment (PPE) on.

Memorable Moment

My most memorable storm moment was when we showed up to a down line. The conductor was laying on a bunch of cars still energized. All the cars were burnt to a crisp and you could see the electricity arcing to the ground. This was a good reminder that breakers and fuses don’t always trip and to never touch a downed power line unless it is tested and grounded.

Working Storms

The longest I’ve worked a storm was four days. We worked 16 hours on and eight off to get rest. The working conditions were humid, but not too bad. There were tons of broken trees from the wind. The trees fell on houses, services and poles and were blocking roads.

Plans for the Future

I’d go back to the power industry if I had to do it all over again. I couldn’t see myself doing anything else. I truly believe this is the coolest job out there. I like thinking that I’m contributing something good to society by keeping people lights on. My plans in the future are to keep working here and learning to get better at my job.