ComEd Powers the Future with a Diverse Workforce

4. Ensure inclusivity and safety by expanding protective equipment and clothing offerings.

As ComEd builds a talent pipeline to support the clean energy transition in Illinois, more women are joining the ranks of field workers ready to maintain and modernize the power grid. With safety as its utmost priority, this increase in different-sized frames prompted ComEd to look deeper into how safety gear can be improved to fit and protect women while working overhead.

Some of the safety equipment that must be worn by overhead lineworkers includes body belts and “climbers,” which are stirrups with gaffs that enable lineworkers to ascend, descend or secure their position on a pole.

Tim Griffin, an instructor at ComEd’s Chicago training center, recalled some female overhead students wearing loose-fitting climbers and having difficulty keeping the body belt in the desired location while ascending the pole.

“As we recruit and train more people to join the clean energy workforce, we need to innovate our equipment to accommodate a growing number of workers with varying body types to ensure the safety of anyone who is interested in becoming a lineworker,” he said.

A properly worn pair of climbers extend from the instep to below the knee, and climbing boots should fit snuggly in the stirrups. The perfect fit can be difficult to achieve for people with smaller or narrower feet and below 5 ft, 5 in. in height. Since women are 5 ft, 3½ in., on average, it’s more likely that they will have fit issues. Another key piece of safety equipment is the body belt that goes around lineworkers’ hips for support while off the ground. This belt has been designed for the male body since its introduction more than a century ago, even as other enhancements were introduced to improve comfort and safety.

Last year, ComEd commissioned shorter and narrower climbers from an equipment vendor, Buckingham Manufacturing, and received several sets for trainees across ComEd’s overhead training sites. ComEd’s safety team also worked closely with Buckingham to pilot a two-in-one body harness that combines shoulder and leg straps to ensure a secure hold on the worker while up high. Both male and female ComEd apprentices field-tested these prototypes between 2023 and 2024. Narrower climbers have been available for employees since June 2023, and as of December 6, 2024, ComEd employees can order a Safety-approved two-in-one body belt and harness.

Asianay Johnson, an overhead basic school apprentice for ComEd, says when she started the initial overhead qualification school, she was so small she couldn’t fit into the company-approved belts. When she was introduced to the harness, it allowed her to become more comfortable and confident in her climbing abilities.

“ComEd is leveling the playing field to career success in the overhead world by making the necessary modifications so that anyone, regardless of age, shape or size, can excel at being a proficient climber,” Johnson says. “The gender wall is coming down, and I look forward to seeing more women enter this line of work.”

Besides hardhats and safety glasses, one of the most important pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) for field workers in the energy sector are flame resistant (FR) garments. FR clothing protects workers who may become exposed to an electrical arc flash or flash fire and are properly worn as the outer layer of clothes.

FR shirts, for example, are properly worn buttoned and tucked into pants, with sleeves rolled down. That’s why as more women join the trades workforce in the energy field, companies like ComEd must be able to provide comfortable workwear that will keep employees safe, regardless of their size, shape or gender.

In 2022, ComEd’s Safety team kicked off an FR committee, lead largely by craft employees, in close collaboration with the employee union IBEW Local 15, and fire-retardant vendor, Tyndale, to provide female field workers with an extensive collection of women’s FR clothing and work boots.

Upon providing employee feedback, Tyndale got to work right away. The company has since periodically sent new clothing for female field workers to test across the seasons and requests feedback for the continuous improvement of inclusive PPE.

“It’s not enough to provide the same PPE men wear in smaller sizes,” Howe said. “By offering a wide variety of clothing dimensions, we are catering to diverse frames, ensuring the best fit and comfort that’s essential for workers to stay safe.”