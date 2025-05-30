Investigating Power Line RFI

I trudged along, responding to the occasional RFI complaint with limited success. At one point, I looked through the old paperwork I was given and found the contact information for Mike Martin from RFI Services. He has been working on RFI locating and troubleshooting for more than 40 years, and he has found that the need for his services have continued to grow every year. He was also the RFI training and locating expert on the IEEE committee that spent five years writing the IEEE’s RFI Power Line Interference

Standard for Power Companies

After visiting Mike’s website, I discovered he was offering an RFI training and troubleshooting workshop later that year. Gaining approval from my supervisor, I made arrangements to attend the workshop, which was a game changer in my RFI learning process.

Mike is a pioneer in the field of power line specific RFI investigation and has worked for decades on this specific issue. His two-day workshop provides a combination of classroom information and hands-on field work. After completing the training, I was eager to get back and put the lessons to work.

Leveraging Best Practices

As the years have progressed, I’ve continued responding to customers’ RFI complaints. Some have been more difficult than others, but with time and dedication, I’ve been able to find the source of the interference in most cases.

I’ve learned the importance of initially having a conversation with the customer to find out the specific details of their complaint and observe the specific characteristics of the interference. After that, I follow a specific troubleshooting process to eliminate any possible RFI sources within the customer’s own home (which I have found to be the case on multiple occasions).

If the investigation moves outside the building and onto the overhead lines, I then use a set of RFI specific tools in the troubleshooting process. The search begins broadly, by driving out the nearby area, while observing and listening to the feedback from a receiver attached to a truck-mounted antenna. That allows me to narrow the search to one or two poles or structures.

Once there, I continue on foot with another device that allows me to scan each pole from top to bottom, quickly analyzing every tie wire, insulator, nut, bolt, connector, etc., until I find a smoking gun. The final step in the process is to go up in the bucket with one last RFI tool to get an absolute up-close verification of the source of the RFI.

One great advantage I have in my current position is that I am a journeyman lineworker and a trained RFI field investigator. This enables me to not only identify the source of the interference, but also to mitigate that noise source in many cases. If the scope of work requires multiple lineworkers or a full crew for safety or operational purposes, then I have direct access to initiating that process. There have been many times that I have responded to a customer’s RFI complaint, met with them onsite, tracked down the noise source and eliminated the RFI all in one trip. This is as efficient as it gets, and as lineworkers we all strive for safety and efficiency.

As a lineworker, RFI investigation has been an interesting experience in my career. I believe we all continue to learn, grow and improve as electrical workers, and this nuanced branch of line work has given me a constant opportunity to evolve. Finding the right resources and people is a key factor in successfully building our skills as lineworkers.

Editor’s Note: To learn more about Jon Backman and his passion for training others in the line trade, listen to a new episode of the Line Life Podcast at linelife.podbean.com.