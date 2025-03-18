DICA Expands LevelRight Outrigger Pad Product Line

DICA, a provider of high-performance outrigger pads and ground stabilization solutions, announces the expansion of its award-winning LevelRight Outrigger Pad product line. First introduced in 2024, LevelRight has quickly become a trusted solution for safely setting up bucket trucks, cranes, aerial lifts and other specialty equipment on unlevel terrain. Green industry and utility professionals can learn more about the expanded sizes at;

ArborFest, April 3-5, 2025, in Fletcher, North Carolina Electric Utility Feel Managers Conference (EUFMC), June 1-4 2025, Williamsburg, Virgina.

The LevelRight Outrigger Pad is now available in four sizes—12-in., 24-in., 30-in., and 35-in.—while maintaining the same high standards of durability, ease of use and safety. With the ability to adjust angles up to 10 deg in multiple planes and support rated capacities of up to 350,000 lbs., the expanded line provides tree care, vegetation management and utility professionals with a reliable solution for achieving a stable and level setup in a variety of outdoor environments.

“An out-of-level setup can lead to serious safety risks and operational inefficiencies,” said Kris Koberg, CEO of DICA. “LevelRight simplifies the process, eliminating the need for wedges, digging or shoveling. With this expansion, operators can quickly establish a level setup on unlevel ground, whether working in residential areas, parks or rugged terrain.”

Made from DICA’s durable SafetyTech material, LevelRight features proprietary SafetyTexturing for enhanced grip and a built-in bubble level for precise adjustments. The expanded sizes accommodate larger outriggers and specialized equipment. LevelRight can also be used with DICA’s ProStack Cribbing Blocks to provide additional height while maintaining a level foundation.

With this expansion, DICA reinforces its commitment to providing high-performance, engineered solutions that enhance safety and streamline operations.

For more information, visit DICA.com.