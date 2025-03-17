Equipotential Zones: The Importance of Choosing an Engineered EPZ Solution

Most utility companies do an excellent job of using equipotential bonding to protect lineworkers who are working aloft. Historically, they've been less diligent about implementing up-to-date equipotential zone (EPZ) procedures to protect personnel on the ground. If equipment at ground level unexpectedly becomes energized, employees including lineworkers and substation electricians may experience electric shock or electrocution. Such incidents are uncommon, but they happen, and when they do, they are often deadly.

Today, engineered and tested products exist that allow utilities and electrical contractors to easily create a reliable equipotential zone of protection. EPZs protect ground crews from hazardous energy by eliminating differences in electric potential between any two points on a worker’s body, known as step and touch potential. Without a difference of potential, current cannot flow.

Despite the availability of these products, many companies are still using improvised methods to create a ground-level EPZ, such as laying chain link fences or hog panel wire on the ground. These methods can create a false sense of security. They may not perform as hoped and can be easily compromised by trucks and equipment. They create tripping and electrical hazards for ground personnel.

IEEE, OSHA and most company safety committees are championing safer ground-level bonding and grounding work practices. These practices should be widely accepted by company leadership. Utilities that use outside contractors can require those contractors to set up an engineered and tested EPZ, much as they now require them to arrive on-site with the proper PPE.