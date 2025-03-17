PALFINGER Expands Bucket Truck Portfolio with New Cable Placer

PALFINGER, a provider of crane and lifting solutions, expanded its bucket truck lineup by introducing the PB 38 AT P cable placer, designed specifically for the utility and telecommunications industries.

As fiber installation demands continue to rise, this new solution enhances operator productivity while prioritizing safety, reliability and ease of use. PALFINGER unveiled the new cable placer at this year’s Work Truck Week, North America’s largest work truck event.

The PB 38 AT P cable placer joins PALFINGER’s comprehensive range of insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks. PALFINGER has increased its focus on its bucket trucks to meet industry demand in North America, which includes the essential work of keeping communities and utility infrastructures up and running. Benefits of the New Cable Placer

Work Truck Week attendees got an exclusive look at the PB 38 AT P cable placer in the PALFINGER booth. Standout features include:

Height and Reach: With a 38 feet platform height, it offers operators 43 feet of working height and industry-leading side reach of over 27 feet, allowing greater reach and flexibility.

Flexible Platform Stowage: It allows operators to conveniently and safely access the platform from the tailshelf or maximize their cargo area.

Boom operation while in motion: It allows operators to use the boom while the vehicle is in motion, reducing installation time for overhead telecom lines and enabling crews to complete jobs faster and with greater precision.

“The new PB 38 AT P cable placer is an essential part of our expanded global focus on our aerial work platform product category, aligning with our Vision and Strategy 2030,” said Ismael Daneluz, PALFINGER Vice President of Sales & Service, North and Latin America. “We are committed to the North American market and to working with our customers and dealers who provide valuable feedback into what they expect from our products. For PALFINGER bucket trucks, that includes reliable, innovative, and safe solutions that increase productivity and efficiency.” Service, Maintenance and Support

PALFINGER bucket trucks are built to provide fleet operators and contractors with reliability and capabilities in the field. Supported by a broad service network and more than 100 mobile service technicians, PALFINGER ensures that expert assistance is always within reach. Additionally, these bucket trucks are engineered for low maintenance and easy serviceability, allowing customers who prefer to handle their own maintenance and repairs to do so quickly and efficiently, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity.

“Our goal is to grow our bucket trucks into a leading product line in North America,” said Brian Heffron, PALFINGER North America vice president for sales and service, Aerial Work Platforms, Service Cranes & Crane Bodies. “More importantly, we are invested in this segment because our customers need reliable, high-quality solutions. Their work keeps utility infrastructure running, and we understand their need for equipment that enhances productivity while keeping crews safe.”

Manufacturing in Oklahoma

PALFINGER has a strong history of bucket truck assembly in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and currently employs more than 200 skilled professionals, including engineers, welders, fabricators, and technicians. Every bucket truck is designed, assembled and delivered to meet North American standards and customer needs, reflecting the company’s commitment to American craftsmanship. PALFINGER has invested in technology and automation to enhance efficiency and ensure the highest quality standards, allowing it to deliver reliable and specialized turnkey solutions.

“Above all, it is the people who make the difference. Our team’s dedication, passion, and expertise are the driving forces behind each unit that rolls off our production line, guaranteeing the reliability and performance customers have come to expect from PALFINGER,” said Daneluz. Showcasing Equipment

PALFINGER’s presence at Work Truck Week showcased a range of lifting solutions, including:

For more information about PALFINGER, visit palfinger.com.