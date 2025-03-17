ComEd Celebrates 54 New Lineworkers Completing Apprenticeship Program

ComEd celebrated the graduation of a new class of full-fledged lineworkers from across the Chicago, Joliet, and Rockford, Illinois, areas on March 14. This class of more than 50 has gone through more than two years of training in ComEd’s overhead electrical apprenticeship program. Graduates have been well prepared to safely perform critical work on the utility's power lines, which span more than 90,000 miles.

From building their physical endurance to being able to climb utility poles to honing their technical knowledge of electrical equipment, these graduates are part of more than 1,000 who joined ComEd as entry-level workers since a 2018 agreement was signed with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 15.

With increasingly severe weather and evolving energy demands, thousands of good-paying energy jobs are expected to come to Illinois in the years ahead. To prepare for the workforce demand, ComEd is committed to building a local and skilled talent pipeline ready to maintain and modernize the grid serving more than 9 million in the region while giving members of its communities the tools to kickstart rewarding careers in the trades.

For more information visit ComEd.com/CleanEnergyJobs.