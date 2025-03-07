ZQUIP Adds Diesel Option to All-Electric Construction Vehicle Conversions

ZQUIP has launched an energy-supply system for zero-emissions construction machines that owners can adapt to run their vehicle with either diesel fuel or battery energy. Moog engineers can “zquip” a diesel-hydraulic construction vehicle, such as an excavator, by removing its diesel engine and installing a modular conversion kit containing one, two, three or more 1.2-by-0.8-meter power modules. Vehicle owners can then choose the type and amount of energy for their machine. This flexibility helps owners increase their return on investment and asset utilization.

“ZQUIP’s adaptable power exchange means you can run your machine no matter which energy source the world chooses for construction vehicles,” said Rob Bauer, engineering manager for ZQUIP. “A ‘zquipped’ machine can be zero-emissions when required or run diesel to extend its workday. The ZQUIP diesel power module acts as a range extender, keeping battery power modules charged to maximize uptime, effectively creating a hybrid machine.”

Vehicle operators can also recharge their ZQUIP machine’s battery power modules via fast charging, overnight charging or swapping them for fresh ones.

The diesel power modules have a 1.2-by-0.8-meter footprint and stand 1.1 meters high, the same dimensions as a 140-kWh ZQUIP battery power module, or ZQ140. The diesel power module has a 25kW continuous rating, 48-liter tank, and IoT-connected ZQUIP software. Unlike traditional machines, ZQUIP vehicle owners do not spend money to take a machine out of service and transport it for engine maintenance. Workers can easily and cost-effectively transport, swap out and maintain the diesel power module while the operator and machine continue working with new power modules.

At Bauma 2025, Moog will showcase a ZQUIP Caterpillar tracked excavator powered by a ZQ140 swappable module. The demonstration will highlight how the ZQ140 battery power module integrates with the ZQDC fast charger and ZQUIP AC accessory to recharge both the excavator and a variety of handheld tools.

“ZQUIP gives construction vehicle owners choice, which creates value for them now and in the future and is part of how we define customer focus,” adds Bauer. “Fleet owners with ZQUIP machines can bid on zero-emissions job sites, or not; they can run the type of vehicle they want and use the type of power they prefer--electric, diesel, hydrogen fuel cell, hydrogen ICE--or whatever the future holds.”