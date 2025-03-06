67ca30a22508508aaeb5c004 481952503 1052941300195486 188777589168857688 N
  1. Electric Utility Operations

Evergy Crews Respond to Blizzard in Kansas City

March 6, 2025
Line crews restored power to more than 180,000 customers without electricity following the early March storm.

In Kansas, there's a saying that if you don't like the weather, wait a minute, and it will change. After experiencing early spring-like weather with temperatures in the 50s, the Kansas City metropolitan area and the surrounding communities were plunged into a deep freeze overnight on March 4 with blizzard-like conditions. 

Rain fell throughout the day, and then, as temperatures dipped below freezing, the rain changed into snowfall. High winds howled throughout the night, and the Kansas City community woke up to icy roads, snow-packed streets, and in some cases, no power. 

Evergy, which serves the Kansas City area, restored power to 180,000 of the 190,000 customers impacted by the blizzard by the afternoon of March 5. Communities with the most damage included the Kansas City metro area, Lawrence, Topeka and Shawnee, Kansas, and St. Joseph, Missouri. The utility said it would have the remainder of the outages restored by the evening of March 6. 

The blizzard and high winds caused significant damage, such as downed wires across Evergy's service area. More than 1,000 employees and contractors worked 16-hour shifts in the field to get the power back on for the customers in the wake of the storm. 

Restoring Power to Customers

At Evergy, the utility prioritizes restoring electricity to the greatest number of customers as quickly as possible. Its dedicated team follows a structured approach to ensure customers' safety and restore power efficiently. 
 
  • First Priority: Address public safety hazards and clear paths for emergency assistance.
  • Second Priority: Restore essential facilities like hospitals and emergency services.
  • Third Priority: re-energizing circuit backbones, which are the main source of power for the maximum number of customers.
  • Fourth Priority: Work towards restoring individual homes and businesses, and service lines.
