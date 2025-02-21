Panasonic Connect Announces Full Digital Inspection Capability with Inspectron

Panasonic Connect North America, Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, announced a partnership with Inspectron Inc. to deliver a rugged solution designed to digitize inspections. This partnership gives eyes to TOUGHBOOK, bringing together TOUGHBOOK computers and Inspectron solutions to handle inspections in tough-to-reach areas.

Managers, technicians, and maintenance workers across industries including automotive and heavy-duty machinery, field service, manufacturing, industrial and the public sector will gain access to expanded image capture capabilities, faster vehicle and equipment diagnosis, and smarter documentation for an enhanced user experience.

Repair workers are being tasked with increasingly complex vehicle and machinery inspections, while navigating tight schedules and labor challenges. As a result, workers require a better way to inspect intricate and hard-to-reach parts, which can be near-impossible without the appropriate tool set. Additionally, disconnected workflows and poor documentation due to disparate technology systems causes challenges, requiring time-consuming physical data transfer and inefficient reporting practices.

Panasonic Connect TOUGHBOOK and Inspectron WiTorch and WiScope high-definition (HD) cameras — with WiCollab app live streaming ability and photo and video storage — provides workers with full control over inspections and a one-stop solution to capture, store, and manage critical data. Image clarity, information sharing, and reducing downtime are must-haves to perform the job effectively.

“TOUGHBOOK is trusted by fleet managers, OEM dealerships, heavy-duty repair professionals, and field service technicians across the nation — people who play a critical role in building, maintaining, and servicing our essential infrastructure,” said Aidan Clifford, director of business development at Panasonic Connect. “Together with Inspectron, we’re tackling the industry’s biggest challenges, empowering our customers to streamline inspections, manage data more effectively and make faster, smarter decisions. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation and delivering real value where it’s needed most.”

Key features:

Visibility: Sharp, clear visuals with HD resolution, provide an enhanced viewing experience for productivity tasks. Inspectron cameras stream at 1080p and 720p, providing confidence during inspections.

Durability: Designed and built for tough environments, powerful TOUGHBOOK computers meet durable inspection tools with an ergonomic form factor that users favor.

Simplicity. Ready to go out of the box while leveraging the latest in rugged hardware and software. Workers can power on the device with minimal learning curve, ensuring productivity from day one.

Interoperability: Inspectron tools integrate into third party software allowing customers to dig deeper into workflows, elevating the user experience.

Efficiency: Accelerated data transfer from Inspectron tools to TOUGHBOOK in real time, including repair orders, quality reports, or live calls. Tools can connect via Wi-Fi regardless of a network connection.

“As part of the TOUGHBOOK XCELERATE Solutions Alliance Program, Inspectron delivers inspection solutions that are intuitive for users while providing enhanced performance,” said Gaetan Woitrin, CEO at Inspectron. “Partnering with TOUGHBOOK allows us to meet market demands by digitally transforming inspections with our advanced cameras and scopes, empowering customers to adapt to evolving requirements and deliver greater value.”

The XCELERATE program provides the opportunity to work closely with Panasonic Connect and TOUGHBOOK, its expansive partner ecosystem, and the solution alliance community to meet the needs of customers. Panasonic offers a flexible, tiered program with tailored options, empowering partners to choose the level of engagement that aligns best with their market strategy and goals. As part of the XCELERATE Solutions Alliance Program, partners have access to:

Technical and engineering support to help facilitate application development and quickly resolve potential certification issues

Access to Panasonic’s channel partners and customized joint marketing programs

Early access to new Panasonic products and services to expedite testing and certification