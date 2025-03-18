The Future of Line Work: Luis Guitierrez

ComEd

Is an underground apprentice.

Enjoys fishing, horseback riding and spending quality time with his family. He grew up horseback riding with his father, and it has been a significant part of his life.

Didn’t attend a lineman school or pre-apprenticeship program. Instead, he took an assessment, participated in four weeks of initial training, passed a five-day qualifier exam and engaged in on-the-job training to prepare him for his new role at ComEd.

Works on a lot of manhole jobs in the underground department like identifying cable to cut and remove. To make this task easier, he uses the Hipotronics Transmitter and Detector, which identifies the cable before it is cut with the hydraulic cutters. These cutters can be set on the cable and then operated with a small remote once everyone is out of the manhole for their safety.

Predicts a lot of changes coming to the industry—from the ways jobs are being done to the machinery that is used to complete those jobs. Because everything is electrically powered, it will increase demand for utilities and for more workers in the line trade.

Inspiration for Going into Line Work

After graduating from high school, I did not know exactly what I wanted to do for a living. I always knew I wanted to work outside. I would often spot ComEd crews working out in the field, and it will make me think on how great it will be working for the company. Eventually, I met my fiancée, who introduced me to one of her cousins, an overhead lineman for ComEd. He told me about the amount of growth and opportunities ComEd offers to its employees. I decided to give it a try, and a few months after I submitted my application for the underground apprenticeship school, I was hired. So far, it’s been going great.

Learning Skills at the Training Center

I recently became a USA2, and I am on my last step to become a splicer—a full-fledged lineworker. ComEd’s underground training center, which is in Chicago, is equipped with classrooms for in-class training as well as a lab splice area where we practice and test for our assessments. ComEd goes a long way to make sure apprentices get the proper training for the job. We have instructors and demonstrators who are always willing to help and teach us everything that we need to learn. As an apprentice for underground, we focus on perfecting our craft when it comes to building joints. We are also learning how to install and remove cable and reconnect secondaries services and ID cables.

Day in the Life

I work with an underground crew in the city of Chicago. Every day can be a bit different from another. Most of our jobs are always inside of manholes where we can be removing or installing cable, building joints or doing walk downs to make sure there are no safety hazards inside the manholes. Occasionally, we also set new transformers or even pull cable up poles. One of the ways I’m being trained in the field is by getting my hands on building the joints while having a senior lineman working next to me. The one thing I like about working with different people in the field is that they each have their own way of doing the job. That helps me see what fits best for me to make sure the job gets done the right way.

Challenges of Working as an Apprentice

Some of the biggest challenges apprentices face in today’s industry are the physical demands of this job. Although a lot of new machines and tools help us out on a day-to-day basis, the job itself is still very physical. Some days, the weather conditions we work in can be incredibly challenging. In Illinois, the summers can get extremely hot and humid, and the winters can be very cold and windy. Having to deal with these challenges while also making sure the job gets done right can make it difficult.

Today’s Technology and Training

The training in today’s industry is a lot different from the past. There is a lot of modern technology that is in place to help with training new apprentices, as well as online courses or videos that help with the training. The world around us keeps evolving, and like anything else, we need to evolve and adapt as well. Overall, with the recent technology and online education that we get, training can seem a lot smoother to understand.

Working Storms

I had the privilege to work a couple of storms now. The storms that I have worked on have been rainstorms with heavy winds. There are always tree branches that break off and hit customer services or even trees that are broken down. Whenever we go on storm duty, we know the days are going to be long and we will be working nonstop to try and get everyone restored as efficiently and as safely as possible. As underground crews, we usually focus on reconnecting services for customers. One of the things I like the most about working storm is getting to restore people that have been without power for a while. Knowing you got to do something good towards for our community always makes the long days at work be worth it.

Focus on Safety

Safety is the most important thing about this industry. We plan to come in to work and go home the same way we came in every single day. ComEd goes a long way to keep us safe, from the morning huddles in the morning to the job briefs that every crew does before the job begins. Another way of staying safe in the field is looking out for one another. We make sure everyone is on the same page. Helping each other out goes a long way to getting the job done efficiently and safely. ComEd has a saying of “looking out for our union brothers and sisters,” and that is one way that we keep ourselves safe.

Life in the Line Trade

I am proud to be part of this trade that powers millions of people each day. Every day that I go to work it seems like there is a purpose to go out and do my best job. One of the things I like the most about being in this field is everyone I get to work with every single day. They have been incredibly supportive and understanding when it comes to teaching me something. Everyone around me always goes an extra step to make sure I understand what is happening on the job and make things simpler for me to understand. I can never thank them enough.

Strategies to Succeed in an Apprenticeship

It takes a lot to succeed in this industry, but if you show grit and determination, anything is possible. You need to be a very responsible person, show leadership skills and be a team player to help you succeed in this field. I take a lot of pride in my work. Whatever job I am working on I always go the extra step to make sure the work is done right.

Advice for Apprentices

Apprentices should always ask questions no matter the situation and make sure they work as safely as possible for their protection and others. There will be times where you do something wrong, but always remember to speak up and not hide anything. One of my senior splicers once told me, “I would rather see you mess up now as an apprentice then later on as a splicer.” Every day is a learning process, and you just keep getting better at your job day by day. Also, you must be one step ahead of everyone else. Learning your steps as quickly as possible with the job tasks that are being done comes a long way. Even just having that next tool ready before it is needed shows your senior coworkers that you are determined to learn your job.

Future Plans

In five to 10 years, I plan to still be working for ComEd and be in the crew leader position for the underground department. To reach my goal, I plan to work as safely as possible and make sure I learn my job to the best of my ability. Throughout the years, I plan to keep working on my leadership skills and gather as much experience to become a great crew leader one day.

