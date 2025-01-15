Rugged Notebooks Are Shock- and Vibration-Resistant

WEROCK Technologies GmbH, a manufacturer of rugged notebooks and tablets, announces the launch of two rugged notebooks. The laptops have been developed for harsh working environments and feature a combination of strong performance and robust housing.

Dirt and dust are unavoidable in workshops and on construction sites. The Rockbook X540 G3 and Rockbook X550 G3 with their IP65-certified dust and splash protection are suitable for use in dusty, dirty environments and offer protection against liquids and particles, e.g. in automotive workshops with oil or dust. For everyday use in harsh environments, the devices offer shock, vibration and drop resistance in accordance with military standard MIL-STD-810H and can even withstand drops from 1.2 m.

The new architecture of the devices based on the latest Intel Core Ultra processors offer reliable performance and versatility. They are suitable for resource-intensive applications such as diagnostic software or CAD programs that are frequently used in workshops. To ensure the smooth workflow of order processing or retrieval of all relevant information, both laptops are equipped with an integrated WLAN connection and optional mobile phone connection. Numerous other interfaces such as Bluetooth, Thunderbolt 4, USB and a serial RS232 port - important for older diagnostic devices - are also available.

The bright 14-inch (Rockbook X540 G3) or 15.6-inch (Rockbook X550 G3) Full HD outdoor displays promise visibility outdoors or in bright light. Operation is via the integrated multi-touch screen, touchpad and backlit keyboard. The hot-swappable battery promises no interruption to work, even during longer periods of operation. Both models have a practical carrying handle for easy transportation between different workstations. Both the Rockbook X540 G3 and Rockbook X550 G3 have the latest AI functions due to the integrated Intel AI Boost and have a dedicated Copilot button to call up the Microsoft AI assistant directly.

Range of functions of Rockbook X540 G3 and Rockbook X550 G3

Robust notebooks for professional use

Outdoor display with sunlight-visible, glove-operated capacitive touchscreen (up to 1,000 cd/m²)

Powerful Intel® Core™ Ultra processors of the Meteor Lake generation

Intel® AI Boost - integrated AI processor

Intel® Arc™ graphics processor for high graphical requirements

Up to 64 GB DDR5 RAM and 2 TB NVMe SSD

Shock, vibration and drop resistance according to MIL-STD-810H

Ideal for harsh environments, as it is waterproof and dustproof in accordance with IP65

Withstands drops from over 1.2 m

Extended temperature range between -20° C and +60° C

Backlit keyboard with numeric keypad

Thunderbolt 4, USB, 2 x Gigabit Ethernet and RS232 ports

Large hot-swappable battery for uninterrupted work

Dedicated uBlox GPS/GNSS sensor

Seamless connectivity with optional 4G LTE or 5G

2×2 MU-MIMO 802.11ax dual-band WLAN (WiFi 6 certified)

Enhanced security features for businesses with TPM 2.0, Kensington lock, removable memory and fingerprint sensor

Windows 11 Pro included

CO2e emissions from production & logistics fully offset



“With the new Rockbook notebooks, we have taken another step towards the future. The robust high-performance notebooks are real talents in industry, workshops, trades and construction sites alike. The new and integrated AI functions pave the way into the new age of computing,” says Markus Nicoleit, managing director of WEROCK Technologies GmbH. “With the market launch of this new generation of fully robust and powerful notebooks, the Rockbook X540 G3 and the Rockbook X550 G3, we are bringing the segment of robust mobile computers up to the latest state of the art and offering a complete package with high performance and outstanding reliability,” continues Nicoleit.

Rockbook X540 G3 and Rockbook X550 G3 will be available from Q1/2025 and can be purchased directly or via sales partners. Further information is available at https://www.werocktools.com/rugged-notebooks/

As with all WEROCK products, the CO2e emissions of the notebooks, which are generated during production and transportation and cannot be avoided, are fully offset via climate projects in accordance with the Gold Standard.