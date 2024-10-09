Terex Utilities to Display SmartPTO by Viatec

Terex Utilities will display the HyPower™ SmartPTO by Viatec in booth #217 at the International Lineman’s Rodeo Expo on October 18.

The SmartPTO is a self-contained system that easily integrates on most internal combustion engine (ICE) powered chassis. It powers the primary bucket truck or digger derrick unit and auxiliary functions, lights and optionally the cab A/C. Operators can easily switch from the chassis engine to SmartPTO, eliminating excessive engine idling, reducing emissions and decreasing engine-related expenses.

“The SmartPTO comes standard with a 14-kWh battery, which we found gets most crews through the normal workday. In higher-use applications an optional 21-kWh battery is available,” said Joe Caywood, director of commercial operations and marketing.