Terex Utilities to Promote Breast Cancer Prevention at the International Lineman’s Rodeo

Terex Utilities will show a Core Barrel Auger in custom pink colors during the International Lineman’s Rodeo, Oct. 18. A banner will also be on display for attendees to sign. The company will donate to the Susan G. Komen organization for every signature collected.

“The Digging for a Cure campaign continues to be a cause that Terex Utilities and our customers want to get behind. The International Lineman’s Rodeo usually takes place in October, providing perfect timing to create awareness among a large audience,” said Joe Caywood, director of commercial operations and marketing.

Visit Booth #217 to add your signature to the banner.