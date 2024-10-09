6706ec8429ed47113dd4de50 Breastcancerawarenessbanner
  1. Electric Utility Operations

Terex Utilities to Promote Breast Cancer Prevention at the International Lineman’s Rodeo

Oct. 9, 2024
Add your signature to a banner as part of the Digging for a Cure campaign to support the Susan G. Komen organization.

Terex Utilities will show a Core Barrel Auger in custom pink colors during the International Lineman’s Rodeo, Oct. 18. A banner will also be on display for attendees to sign. The company will donate to the Susan G. Komen organization for every signature collected.

“The Digging for a Cure campaign continues to be a cause that Terex Utilities and our customers want to get behind. The International Lineman’s Rodeo usually takes place in October, providing perfect timing to create awareness among a large audience,” said Joe Caywood, director of commercial operations and marketing. 

Visit Booth #217 to add your signature to the banner. 

