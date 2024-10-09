Soft Shackle Designed for Industrial Lifting Applications

The Link-It Max is a synthetic rope soft shackle specifically engineered for industrial lifting applications. To see it, make sure you stop by the Samson Rope Technologies Booth #529 at the International Lineman's Expo.

Built specifically for lifting applications, Link-It Max is a button-knot soft shackle made with Samson’s flagship AmSteel®Blue 12-strand rope, a durable chafe jacket and unique and patent pending secondary locking mechanism.

A lightweight and safe alternative to steel shackles, Link-It Max will not corrode or rust. Each soft shackle comes tagged with rating information and is designed in alignment with the principles defined by ASME B30.26 and B30.9-4.

Specifications only apply to Samson manufactured Link-It Max soft shackles. Samson provides all Link-It Max soft shackles with durable tag. Please refer to the tag for important use information.

For more information, visit the website and Booth #529 at the International Lineman's Expo.