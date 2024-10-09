PrepWell Industry to Offer Recycled and Sustainable Portable Bathroom Solutions

PrepWell Industry, a Lineman's Expo exhibitor in Booth #102, is offering recycled and sustainable portable bathroom solutions.

The Portable Uni-Sex Urinal Bag with Absorption Technology absorbs and turns up to 24 ounces of liquid into gel. It eliminates the need for time-consuming bathroom breaks and safety hazards.

The PrepWell Industry™ Toilet Waste Bag Heavy Duty with Super-Absorbent Pad, exceeds the toughest industry standards for a medical-grade bag. The specially engineered superabsorbent pad turns any body fluids into an easy-to-manage gel in a matter of seconds.

For more information, visit the website.