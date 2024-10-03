Lineworkers Can Restore Power Quickly with the Rapid Pole

Floatograph Mast and Trailer Solutions will be showcasing the Rapid Pole - Temporary Power Pole, a new product to the electric utility industry, in Booth #94 at the 2024 Lineman's Rodeo.

The product consists of a telescopic temporary utility pole mounted on a tactical trailer. Designed for swift deployment to address broken poles and planned maintenance work, this tool allows lineworkers to restore power quickly.

Its portable design ensures it can be transported and set up in minutes, reducing outage time and enhancing emergency response efficiency. Engineered for durability and ease of use, the Rapid Pole is a game-changer for utility companies committed to maintaining service reliability and public safety, according to the company.