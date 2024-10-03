66feeb49d1fdcc08c32fa2cb Rapid Pole Double Circuit
Lineworkers Can Restore Power Quickly with the Rapid Pole

Oct. 3, 2024
The telescopic utility pole is mounted on a tactical trailer for fast response times.
Floatograph Mast and Trailer Solutions will be showcasing the Rapid Pole - Temporary Power Pole, a new product to the electric utility industry, in Booth #94 at the 2024 Lineman's Rodeo. 
 
The product consists of a telescopic temporary utility pole mounted on a tactical trailer.  Designed for swift deployment to address broken poles and planned maintenance work, this  tool allows lineworkers to restore power quickly. 
 
Its portable design ensures it can be transported and set up in minutes, reducing outage time and enhancing emergency response efficiency. Engineered for durability and ease of use, the Rapid Pole is a game-changer for utility companies committed to maintaining service reliability and public safety, according to the company. 

For more information, visit the website
Rapid Pole - Temporary Power Poles
rapid_pole_double_circuit

