  1. Electric Utility Operations

2024 Lineman's Rodeo: Check out the New Rules and Regulations

Oct. 2, 2024
Review the modifications to the rules for the competition so you're prepared for Rodeo Week.

Before you head to Kansas City for International Lineman's Rodeo Week, make sure you check out two important documents from the International Lineman's Rodeo Association (ILRA). 

  • 2024 General Rules: To review the rules for the competition and for Rodeo week, download this document. The changes are noted in red, and the important information is highlighted in yellow. For example, this year, all competitors must compete in full fall restraint. 
  • 2024 Changes to Lineman's Rodeo: Due to the growth of the event, the ILRA made some changes this year to the activities during Rodeo Week. Read this document to learn more. 

To review other resources and get more information about the event, make sure you check out the ILRA website and stay tuned to the event's LinkedIn page and T&D World's social media channels and website. You can also download the mobile app for the International Lineman's Rodeo week. 

 

