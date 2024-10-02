Try Out a Dynamometer in the Bluemax USA Booth

When the show floor opens on Thursday, Oct. 17 at the International Lineman's Expo, check out the Bluemax USA Booth #77, which will feature interactive demonstrations.

For example, all dynamometers will be available to view and test with a live screen read out plus the exhibitor will have its ez-sag app that allows lineworkers to calculate the sag/tension in the field.

Attendees can also learn about the Gorilla (ground rod driver) one-size-fits-all all ground rod driver, which is operated at ground height to improve safety. It is small, lightweight and compact and comes in two versions: SDS-max and 1 in. 1/8th hex bit.

The company stated that it also has a full range of the smallest dynamometers in the world for line sagging that come with a 10-year warranty and support. Learn more by visiting the website.