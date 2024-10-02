Enter a Raffle and Watch Live Demonstrations in the Andax Booth

Andax Industries, an exhibitor at the 2024 International Lineman's Expo in Booth #123, has a lot in store for attendees this year on the show floor.

Live Demonstrations

The team members from Andax will demonstrate how the Transformer Containment Bags help keep lineworkers safe and compliant by effectively containing leaks and preventing spills. This will showcase the durability, ease of use and safety features that make them essential for lineworkers working in the field.

Andax will also conduct live demonstrations of its Inflatable Containment Tank. Attendees will see firsthand how quickly and efficiently the tank can be deployed, making it suitable for emergency spill containment. The demonstration will emphasize its portability, ease of setup and ability to contain spills in various environments.

Announcing a New Product

In addition, Andax announces a new addition to the Transformer Containment Bag product line – the Pad Mount Transformer Containment Bag™ (TCB-095-BC).

The TCB-095-BC is a containment solution for leaking and non-leaking electric utility pad mount transformers. It is a strong, puncture-resistant containment solution for the prevention of leaks and spills during change outs and transportation and can help prevent electric utility employee accidents and environmental damage caused by leaks and/or contamination. The TCB-095 includes a clear outdoor weather cap to allow for simple, safe outdoor weather-resistant storage while also providing DOT compliance while transporting transformers. The TCB-095 is designed to provide complete access to the transformer manufacturer's lifting lugs; allowing for 100 % OSHA compliance while lifting, moving and storing the transformer, thereby helping keep the line crew members safe.

The standard Padmount Transformer Containment Bag sizes accommodate for transformers of various sizes by use of adjustable height caps with straps and buckles. For example, the TCB-095-BC is 46 in. long x 36 in. wide with a variable height from 30 to 36 in. Fast turnaround custom sizes are also available to meet customers’ exact needs for any size transformer.

In addition, the TCB-095-BC includes a transformer Bag it N Tag It® identification label so the line crews do not need to open the bag on a regular basis to view the transformer’s identifying information, risking potential exposure to leaking materials.

For more information, visit Booth #123 at the International Lineman's Expo or visit the website.