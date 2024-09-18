Andax Wins Award for Spill Control and Containment

The Andax Spill Tray from Andax Industries has received the 2024 OH&S New Product of the Year Award for Spill Control & Containment.

The Andax Spill Tray Reusable Absorbent Drip Pad System is suitable for oil-selective spill containment and designed to manage any drip or leak.

The design features four sidewalls that act as a mini-containment system, effectively preventing leaks from overflowing or leaking over the edge. The tray is reusable and made of a flexible PVC liner, offering a higher containment capacity than standard drip pads. Paired with multiple layers of bonded oil-selective absorbent pads, it ensures more reliable and efficient spill control, according to the company. When the replaceable absorbent pad is saturated, simply replace it with a new one.

The flexible design of the Spill Tray allows it to fit into tight spaces, giving users the flexibility to make repairs on their schedule. The Andax Spill Tray comes in high-visibility orange to increase worker safety, ensuring that the tray is easily seen in all conditions, significantly reducing the risk of accidents.

This versatile Reusable Drip Pad is suitable for managing drips and spills during the temporary storage of drums, machined parts, or for use on work benches. It ensures that leaks are contained, keeping your floors and walkways clean, safe, and slip-free. Additionally, it prevents leaks and runoff from seeping into drains and waterways, offering superior environmental protection.

Lightweight and easy to transport, this spill tray can create an oil-resistant workstation anywhere, instantly.

