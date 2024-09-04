Milwaukee Launches the Next Generation of Tape Measures

The next generation of tape measures from Milwaukee Tool is designed to meet the diverse needs of professionals. Whether facing the toughest job site conditions or requiring specialized features for precise tasks, Milwaukee’s next-generation lineup delivers on the demands of the job site with new solutions including the STUD™ Tape Measure, Wide Blade Tape Measure, Magnetic Tape Measure, Electrician's Magnetic Tape Measure, Compact Tape Measure and Auto-Lock Tape Measure.

The tape measures are designed to excel in job site conditions, offering durability, precise measurements and advanced features to enhance performance and efficiency across various applications.

“Spending hundreds of hours alongside professionals on the job, we understand that meeting a variety of job site demands is non-negotiable for professionals,” explains Santiago Pava, group product manager for Milwaukee Tool. “Each line of our next-generation tape measures is designed with a range of features for specific application needs. Through relentless innovation and rigorous in-field research, our new tape measures deliver unmatched reliability and precision, setting new standards in the industry.”

STUD™ Tape Measures: Redefining Durability on the Job site.

The STUD™ Tape Measure ensures smooth retraction and strong extension through debris in the harshest job site environments. Equipped with EXO360™ Rip & Wear Resistant Blade Technology, the tape measure offers blade protection and extended lifespan. Its fully reinforced, impact-resistant body and double-sided anti-tear coating on the first 6 in. enhance its resilience. With a high-visibility blade for clear readability, the STUD™ Tape Measure provides 17 ft of reach and 14 ft of standout.

Wide Blade Tape Measures: For Longest Reach and Straightest Standout on the Jobsite

The Wide Blade Tape Measure is designed for ultimate reach and standout, offering up to 18 ft of reach and 15 ft of standout with the straightest and stiffest blade. This makes it suitable for users to take long precise measurements independently, ultimately increasing productivity. It includes a finger stop for quick and controlled blade retraction and a double-sided anti-tear coating that reinforces the first 6 in. of the blade. Designed to handle job site conditions, this tape measure has a fully reinforced, impact-resistant body. It also comes equipped with a large top and bottom hook to grip onto common job site materials and double-sided printing for measurements in different orientations. Wide Blade Magnetic Tape Measures are also available, featuring a low-profile magnet for improved top hook grab.

Magnetic Tape Measures: Providing a Straighter, Stiffer Blade

The Magnetic Tape Measure features a straighter, stiffer blade that remains stiff up to 12 ft, reducing blade rollover and allowing for efficient measurement of common job-site materials. Its balanced design provides superior control and ease of use, while the low-profile magnet enhances both top and bottom hook grab. The tape measure’s smooth retraction and double-sided anti-tear coating on the first 6 in. ensure durability in job site conditions. With 15 ft of reach and 12 ft of standout, it supports long measurements, boosting efficiency on the job site. Additionally, the Electrician's Magnetic Tape Measures will also be available, featuring electrician-specific Conduit Bending, 3-phase reference tables and a larger magnetic top hook.

Compact and Auto-Lock Tape Measures: Delivering Reliable Performance and Convenience

The Compact and Auto-Lock Tape Measures are designed for users working in finished environments, each featuring a stiff blade and fractional scale for quick and reliable measurements. Both solutions are built to withstand job site conditions with an impact-resistant body and anti-tear coating on the first 6 in. of the blade. The Compact Tape Measure features a finger stop, offering better control during use, while the Auto-Lock Tape Measure features automatic locking to secure the blade for quick and efficient measurements. Both Compact and Auto-Lock Tape Measures offer 12 ft of reach and 9 ft of standout.