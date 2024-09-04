Puget Sound Energy Partners with ISN to Improve Contractor and Subcontractor Safety

ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, announced Puget Sound Energy, Washington state's largest and oldest utility, has selected ISNetworld as its primary contractor management system. ISN will assist Puget Sound Energy with scorecard creation, subcontractor management and assessing its safety culture through CultureSight.

“Partnering with ISN enhances our commitment to ensuring the highest standards of safety across our operations,” said PSE Director of Safety, Prevention, Emergency Management and Training Jason Sanders. “Their expertise will help us strengthen all facets of contractor management, building on our commitment to the health and safety of our employees, contractors and communities we serve, which is crucial to the success of our clean energy initiatives and ensuring reliability throughout our service territory. We look forward to creating a consistent method for evaluating contractor performance and streamlining our approach for pre-qualifying contractors across hiring managers to ensure we bring in the best.”

Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Puget Sound Energy supports about 1.2 million electric customers and 900,000 natural gas customers. Throughout its 150-year history, the company has been committed to energy leadership, innovation and dedicated service to its customers and local communities. Today, Puget Sound Energy has a mission of deep decarbonization and greenhouse gas emissions reduction.

“Puget Sound Energy’s dedication to safety and sustainability makes them an ideal partner for ISN,” said Brittany Surine, senior vice president at ISN. “We look forward to helping them meet their contractor management goals and assess their safety culture, which will ultimately support the employees and contractors who help make possible continued clean energy innovation to meet the growing energy needs of their communities.”

More than 800 companies use ISNetworld to help analyze, evaluate and manage information for 80,000+ contractors and suppliers, including more than 14 million individuals at 10,000+ job sites in more than 85 countries around the world. For more information on ISN’s software and services, visit https://www.isnetworld.com.