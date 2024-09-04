PSE&G Prepares Year-Round for Extreme Weather

Preparing Customers

With hurricane season entering peak activity, PSE&G reminds its customers to prepare ahead of time for disasters and emergencies.

“The safety of our employees, customers and communities has always been our top priority. National Preparedness Month raises awareness about the need for individuals, families and communities to be ready for emergencies and disasters,” Moya says. “Rest assured, we constantly monitor the weather forecast and conditions to ensure we are prepared with plenty of material and crews to respond to extreme weather-related emergencies such as lightning strikes, wind toppling trees onto our poles, floods due to heavy rain and other weather-related incidents that could affect our system.”

The results of this year’s busy hurricane season can already be seen across the United States. Natural disasters and other emergencies can disrupt access to goods and services that support day-to-day lives.

Planning ahead can save lives, reduce the impact of disasters and speed up recovery efforts. Learn how to stay safe before, during and after a storm.

PSE&G encourages its customers to take proactive steps like creating emergency plans, assembling disaster supply kits and staying informed about potential risks, ensuring that everyone is better equipped to handle unexpected situations. The American Red Cross and the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management both provide helpful resources on how to prepare for the unexpected should an emergency arise.

To learn more about emergency preparedness, visit the website.