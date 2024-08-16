Tropical Storm Ernesto: LUMA Restores Power to 455,000 in First 24 Hours

LUMA is continuing to focus on restoring power to customers impacted by Tropical Storm Ernesto. As of 7:30 p.m. AST on Aug. 15, the utility has restored power to about 455,000 customers.

LUMA crews continue working around the clock prioritizing restoration for critical services and facilities as per its Emergency Response Plan. It is also addressing the damage caused by heavy winds and rains in order to restore power, especially for customers in the most affected eastern and central areas of Puerto Rico and the islands of Vieques and Culebra.

LUMA expects to announce a global time for restoration, or when it forecasts restoration for all customers, by Aug. 16.

“Our entire LUMA team is focused on restoring power as quickly and safely as possible," said Juan Saca, LUMA president and CEO. "Given the interconnected system of power generators, power lines and substations that all work together to bring electricity to homes and businesses, it is important to remember that damage in one area will impact other areas that may have experienced less visible damage. LUMA’s assessment and restoration crews are fully deployed to affected areas across the island and will continue to provide updates on the pace and challenges we face in restoring power,”

Restoration and Response Efforts Underway

LUMA continues to follow the restoration process in accordance with its Emergency Response Plan, which, as of 7:30 p.m. AST on Aug. 15, includes: