Good Maintenance Sets Utility Bucket Trucks up for Second Life

With a reputation for having one of the nicest fleets in the Southeast, Coast Electric says the secret is a strong maintenance plan and rebuild strategy. Rebuilding its bucket trucks helps to maximize its fleet budget and gives the co-op flexibility to customize the upfit and take advantage of shorter turnaround times compared to waiting for a newly built bucket truck.

Coast Electric has a fleet of about 225 trucks. Half of those are aerial devices, the bulk of which are Hi-Ranger HR40 over center aerials from Terex. They also own several larger bucket trucks and digger derricks.

“The HR40 is bullet proof. It’s a solid unit that we can easily get 25 years out of when it’s all said and done,” said Jesse Hardee, fleet supervisor. “It’s the chassis that wears out first, especially driving in rural areas with rougher roads, so planning to rebuild the aerial device just makes sense,” he said.

There are three factors the fleet supervisor considers when deciding to rebuild an HR40. If at least one of these factors are met, then he plans for the unit to be rebuilt.

Is the aerial device 10 years old?

Does the chassis have more than 350,000 miles on it?

Is the truck chassis a lemon, experiencing an unusual number of needed repairs before

reaching 350,000 miles?

The factors that trigger when it is time for a rebuild may vary based on geography, however, it is common in rural parts of the country for the truck to get beat up driving up to eight hours per day, while the boom and bucket are only used for three to four hours of that day.

While a rebuilt bucket truck is easily half the price of a new one, it’s also the lead time that appeals to the fleet supervisor. Back orders on the chassis are often the biggest delay. But once a truck is found in stock at a dealership, the rebuild process at Terex Equipment Services takes as few as six to eight weeks. By comparison, the process to spec and buy a brand-new bucket truck can take as long as two years. With the rebuild, the co-op also gets to keep their old truck until the new chassis arrives. “That shortens the amount of time we are down a truck,” said Hardee.