Edison International Announces 12 Lineworker Scholarship Recipients

Edison International announced the 12 recipients of the Edison International Lineworker Scholarship, which awards up to $25,000 per recipient to pursue a career in the skilled trade workforce at Southern California Edison. The scholarship, funded by Edison International shareholders and IBEW Local 47, is designed to build and strengthen a diverse workforce in SCE’s service area.



As California approaches its ambitious 2045 carbon-free goal, the need for a skilled workforce to power the electric transition is more important than ever. The Lineworker Scholarship provides individuals with the opportunity to have a hands-on role in making the clean energy future a reality.



“We’re entering a period of rapid and accelerated electricity demands. We need well-trained and highly skilled workers to join us in our work to continue to build a grid that is reliable, resilient and ready,” said Heather Rivard, SCE’s senior vice president of transmission and distribution. “The Lineworker Scholarship recipients will help us meet the needs of our customers while they embark on a rewarding and enriching career.”



The recipients of the 2024 Edison International Lineworker Scholarship Program are: